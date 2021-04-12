Finding opportunity in the now: Fun Land Entertainment Centers opens a new location

DALLAS, Texas — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Fun Land Entertainment Centers to officially announce the opening of their new location, Fun Land of Fairfax, located in Centreville, Virginia.

Fun Land of Fairfax is 50,000 square feet of fun for all ages. Attractions include 100 arcade games, Clip ‘n Climb, Ropes Course, Indoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Hologate VR, and Fun Land Entertainment Centers’ first full restaurant & bar, Tailgaters Sports Grill. Embed’s involvement includes the addition of 155 smartTOUCH readers, the industry’s most advanced and award-winning readers, and self-service kiosks that come with easy upsell features, package deals, and reloading of game cards.

Because of Embed’s partnership with CenterEdge, Fun Land created a more powerful tool in their Fredericksburg location, and it was a no-brainer to implement the same Embed technology at Fairfax as well. Leveraging this integration allowed Fun Land to fine-tune their guest experience and create a custom-tailored experience for everyone visiting their locations.

“Fun Land of Fairfax is our second location. The biggest challenge with opening the facility revolved around COVID restrictions. But we have been following the CDC guidelines and the Virginia Health Department, and we are really excited to see what the future holds,” said Clint Novak, General Manager, Fun Land of Fredericksburg.

“We are completely focused on providing tailored solutions to help our customers drive more profits for their business by increasing their revenue, reducing their costs, and achieving their business goals. Our ‘customer first’ approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum guest experience, and it’s the driver behind our development efforts because when the customer thrives, the operators thrives!” said Renee Welsh, CEO Solutions Group.