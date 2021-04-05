Awesome awaits! Legoland California Resort reopens!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGO costume characters, employees and a brass band greeted guests as LEGOLAND California Resort reopened today after being closed for 13 months due to COVID-19. The long-awaited opening was welcomed by kids and families who are able to ride rollers coasters for the first time in more than a year, drive miniature cars and experience Miniland U.S.A. again at the family theme park in Carlsbad, California. LEGOLAND California is reopening with Park Preview Days now through April 12 before officially reopening on April 15, 2021.

Park Preview Days offers guests access to select rides including Driving School, LEGO TECHNIC Coaster, Fairy Tale Brook and Coastersaurus. Kids and their families are able to enjoy socially distant character meet and greets, live entertainment, a wide variety of food options and Miniland U.S.A. The Resort officially reopens April 15, offering access to SEA LIFE aquarium, LEGO CHIMA Water Park, and some of the Park’s more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.

Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot now along with pass holders and existing tickets holders through LEGOLAND California’s new reservation system for their desired Park visit. Hotel reservations for stays at LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel can continue to be made online as well.

To ensure a safe and healthy experience for its guests, the Resort is implementing safety guidelines which include reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes. Face coverings will be required for all guests two years of age and up as well as all staff members and temperatures will be taken upon check in. For more Resort information and to make reservations, visit: www.legoland.com/california.