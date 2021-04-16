Area15 nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Immersive Art Experience

Art in Motion

LAS VEGAS — Selected by a panel of experts, AREA15, the dynamic, new art, events and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has been nominated for Best Immersive Art Experience for the USA TODAY 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and art museums. Nominees for all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of relevant experts.

“AREA15 was born in Las Vegas as a platform of innovation, creativity and wonder,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “It is an honor to be nominated alongside the best immersive art experiences in the country.” Now through Monday, April 26, readers can vote for the candidate of their choice once a day at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-immersive-art-experience/.