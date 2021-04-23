A Mother’s Day celebration that soars above the rest at Melbourne Star Observation Wheel

We all know Mums should be celebrated every day but especially on Mother’s Day!

This year Melbourne Star has curated limited time Mother’s Day Experience Packages complete with a special surprise for Mum! All of this in just 30 minutes, 120 metres above Melbourne, spending quality time together with a view.

Mother’s Day Sky High Tea: Family members will be escorted to their own awaiting Private Cabin, complete with Peter Rowland’s sweet and savoury canapés served with beverage of choice for up to 10 guests and a surprise gift of a single pink rose for Mum! Starting price: $41 per person based on maximum cabin capacity of 10 guests or $119 per person for Private Cabin for 2 guests.

Mother’s Day Family Combo: Mum gets half-price flight with a complimentary beverage included in the Family Combo Package.

Starting price: Online price $24 (1 Mum’s ticket with beverage, 1 child ticket; onsite price $31 (1 Mum’s ticket with beverage, 1 child ticket).

Just be sure to organise your High Tea in advance. Mother’s Day Experience Packages need to be pre-booked online by Monday, 3rd May. Experiences are available on Friday, 7th, Saturday, 8th & Sunday, 9th May.

All packages are available to book online on melbournestar.com/experiences/mothers-day- 2021

Beverages include wines, beer, tea, coffee and soft drinks. Alcohol will only be served to guests over the age of18 years.

Melbourne Star Observation Wheel – one of the largest giant observation wheels in the world. A visit by day encapsulates views to the bay and all the way out to the Dandenong ranges, while by night, spectacular sunsets and views of the glittering city can be breathtaking – all

to be enjoyed with Melbourne Star Observation Wheel’s audio commentary, revealing hidden stories of the surrounding landscape.

Choose to make the day of it at District Docklands, with food, retail and experiential offerings distributed right across the new precinct.

Open from 11am – 6.30pm Thursday – Monday (26 April – 31August 2021) For more information or to book tickets, visit www.melbournestar.com