With a little help from our friends: The NRCMA nears completion after invaluable assistance from manufacturing partners

PLAINVIEW, Texas — As the Beatles sang, “… with a little help from my friends…” the National Roller Coaster Museum (NRCMA) is nearing completion of its epic expansion with a little help from its friends. Allies and partners from the amusement park industry have lined up to help with the completion of the museum’s largest expansion.

Larson International and Rocky Mountain Construction have been fabricating key elements inside the museum, including the stairwell constructed from the steel columns used to support the former Big Bad Wolf coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The mezzanine floor has been fabricated with wood from the former Gwazi wooden coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa, while the railings have been created from hand railings from many coasters across the globe.

The museum exhibits are also being fabricated with the help of several manufacturing partners. The most recent addition is a track and train display of the 1938 Rollo Coaster from Idlewild and Soak Zone by Great Coasters International. The impressive 12-foot-high, 30-foot-long display joins a track and train display of the Cobb and Rosser-designed Texas Cyclone from the former AstroWorld park in Houston as well as a display of the 1977 Schwartzkopf Super Dooper Looper from Hersheypark. Photos of the installations are available at rollercoastermuseum.org.

The museum continues to acquire priceless pieces of history. It recently took possession of a car from the former Rocky Springs Jack Rabbit coaster in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where it was in operation from 1918-1927. In addition to the Jack Rabbit car, the museum recently received a collection of antique wooden coaster break handles and a model of the Phoenix wooden coaster which recently underwent a three-year restoration by model builder Dave Rouse of Arlington, Texas. The model was originally built by ACE member John Hunt and was donated to the NRCMA by Dayton, Ohio, resident Beth Remhoff. A display base and stand, complete with acrylic cover, is currently under construction. When complete, the model will be on display at the National Roller Coaster Museum’s new building, which also is under construction in Plainview, Texas.

The NRCMA continues to expand its collection of artifacts and archiving facilities in Plainview, Texas, but the museum needs support from the industry and from fans of amusement parks everywhere for these efforts to continue. Donations can be made online at rollercoastermuseum.org or by mailing the NRCMA at PO Box 5424, Arlington Texas 76005.