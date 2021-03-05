Wild Adventures builds immersive tiger habitat

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has been spending the park’s off-season renovating, expanding and creating new areas for guests to enjoy during the upcoming season, including a new immersive animal experience.

“One of things we’ve focused on in the past few years is setting the stage for our guests to have unique and up-close encounters with amazing creatures,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “It started with Discovery Outpost which features the Gator Bridge that literally lets you step into their world, and we continued with the building of the new Liberty Farms Petting Zoo which opens this year. Now, we are doing it again with the new Tiger Terrace.”

Wild Adventures’ existing tiger habitat has been renovated to include a new viewing area that allows guests to step into the habitat and come face-to-face with the parks’ tigers.

“Tiger Terrace is part of our commitment to providing exciting educational opportunities for our guests as well as our commitment to continue to improve and grow Wild Adventures,” said Floyd. “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary this year, and we can’t wait for guests to come celebrate with us and experience these new additions.” Wild Adventures opens for the 2021 Season on April 3. For more information about Season Pass and daily ticket sales, visit WildAdventures.com.