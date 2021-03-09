Two months until Kennywood’s open! New food festival & returning favorites highlight 2021 plans

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Spring is just a couple weeks away, which means it can’t be much longer until Kennywood and Sandcastle welcome back Guests and Team Members for another summer!

2021 promises to bring better times to fun seekers than last year’s roller coaster. Kennywood will begin its 123rd season on Saturday, May 8, two months earlier than in 2020 and much closer to a traditional Opening Day, with Sandcastle opening its pools and waterslides for Memorial Day weekend on May 29. Along with expanding schedules towards pre-COVID periods, 2019’s Best New Roller Coaster, Steel Curtain, will be back in action after spending last summer sidelined, as will Kennywood’s largest non-roller coaster, Black Widow. Plus, a new special event series at Kennywood! The Bites & Pints Food Festival will showcase a special menu of food and drink for tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in June. Other perennial favorite events will return to the calendar, including the Father’s Day Flop at Sandcastle, early-season school picnic days at Kennywood, and the 71st edition of the Fall Fantasy parades featuring local marching bands.

To bring Pittsburgh’s family fun centers to life, Kennywood and Sandcastle seek to hire 1,500 seasonal Team Members for departments including Lifeguards, Rides, Food & Beverage, Games & Retail, Grounds, and Public Safety. The flexible positions offer part or full-time opportunities to high school and college students, professionals looking for a change of pace, and retirees interested in supplementing their income and staying active.

“We have opportunities that make a great fit for all career stages,” says Joe Barron, Human Resources Director for Kennywood and Sandcastle. “So many young people jumpstart their career thanks to the hands-on experience you get, and it’s also a great way for senior citizens to stay connected.”

Both parks will continue their commitment to the health and safety of Guests and Team Members by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations. Team Members returning from prior years will be able to participate in online orientations.

Employment at Kennywood and Sandcastle brings perks such as flexible scheduling, free admission to local and regional amusement parks, team-building activities such as movie nights, and discounts on park food and merchandise. Kennywood and Sandcastle also award ten college scholarships annually to Team Members who go above and beyond in the community and the classroom.