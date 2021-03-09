Totally Rock’n Drive-In Laser Light Show coming to Quassy

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark will host a “Totally Rock’n Drive-In Laser Light Show” this year, park officials announced today.

“We’ve been working on this concept for quite some time and have finalized details with the production company,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said. “This will be a fantastic family show and set up like a drive-in theatre in our main parking lot.”

The weekend shows will start just after Labor Day with carload admission tickets available online for each scheduled evening.

Full-color laser graphics will be projected onto a huge screen while numerous aerial laser beams fill the night sky over the audience. The 30-minute production will be choreographed to popular music.

“We will also be incorporating our annual fall food drive with the event,” Anderson added. “Patrons may donate nonperishable food items – if they desire – when attending the laser shows.”

The park official noted that a limited number of tickets will be available for each show and that more information will be available in coming weeks.

The family-owned property opens for its 113th season on Saturday, April 24. For more information about Quassy Amusement & Waterpark visit www.quassy.com