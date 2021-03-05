The Funplex Mount Laurel water park doubles in size

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — The Funplex Mount Laurel is growing again with the addition of Splash Island. Opening May, 2021, Splash Island will double the size of The Funplex’s water park adding 5 new slides, a relaxation pool, 10 premium cabanas and twice the space for guests to socially distance.

Standing 50 feet tall, the new water slide tower will feature Manta Racer where 4 guests slide side-by-side down 290 feet of multi-lane Mat Racer water slides. Riders experience a thrilling head-to-head competition over a series of gut-wrenching bumps, accelerating riders towards the finish line. Manta Racer will deliver a zero gravity sentation for all ages and serve up to 150 riders per hour.

The centerpiece of Splash Island, Whipsplash, is a Boomerango water slide from White Water. Designed to build rider anticipation, Whipsplash will deliver on the promise of excitement with big drops, near-vertical ascents, and a zero-gravity wall summit. Whipsplash’s imposing curved wall makes for amazing guest photos and an unforgettable experience. Built for riders of all ages, Whipsplash will deliver extreme G’s, a zero gravity sensation, and uncontrollable twists for 2 riders at a time. This headline slide will thrill up to 1,000 riders per hour.

“The addition of Splash Island to our Mount Laurel park offers guests of all ages the opportunity to splash and play on some pretty cool new slides,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “Additionally, we are pleased that the size and scope of this expansion enhances our ability to socially distance our guests.

Parents can kick back and unwind in the Relaxation Pool while the kids splash around in Splash Island’s activity pool. The addition of 10 new, premium cabanas will offer a high-end experience with hostess service and convenient access to all the new Splash Island attractions.

All slides are manufactured by Whitewater and constructed by Air-Tech Systems Inc. of Barnegat, NJ.

The Funplex Mount Laurel’s outdoor rides, including 2020’s newest ride, High Velocity, open for the 2021 season on April 2. The Funplex water park, Splashplex, and the all-new Splash Island open May 23. Season Passes are now onsale for $99. Visit thefunplex.com for more today.