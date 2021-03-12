The Adventuredome now features the only thrill ride of its kind on the West Coast

LAS VEGAS — Circus Circus Las Vegas introduced its newest thrill ride at The Adventuredome, NebulaZ – the only ride of its kind on the West Coast and The Adventuredome’s newest ride since El Loco in 2014.

Made in Italy, NebulaZ is a 34-foot-tall thrill ride that features four arms, eight gondolas which carries four riders each and spin at 14 rotations per minute. Riders catch huge air with amazing views as they fly over the top of the ride. The hypnotic circular movement of the NebulaZ is as much fun to watch as it is to ride.

A long-time family favorite since 1993, The Adventuredome features 25 rides and attractions including El Loco and Canyon Blaster rollercoasters along with rides and games appropriate for all ages. All day ride passes start at $19.95 for kids under 48 inches tall and $39.95 for those more than 48 inches.

