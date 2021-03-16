Spend spring break at The Linq Promenade with family-friendly entertainment, dining, shopping

LAS VEGAS — The LINQ Promenade offers a distinctive dining and entertainment destination for families searching for the ultimate Spring Break experience. Guests are invited to enjoy ticket specials for the High Roller Observation Wheel and Fly LINQ Zipline, an array of mouthwatering eateries and notable retail and entertainment options for all ages.

SPRING ATTRACTIONS SPECIALS, MARCH 25 TO JUNE 30:

Looking for ways to entertain the family this Spring Break and beyond? The High Roller Observation Wheel now offers value-priced ride packages available at the box office only.

Family Four-Pack: $60 for daytime tickets for four people, $100 for any time tickets for four people.

Three-attraction ticket package for High Roller, Fly LINQ at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas: $75

DISCOUNTED PRICING FOR LOCALS AND CHILDREN:

Fly LINQ Zipline: Guests can enjoy traveling 1,121 feet along The LINQ Promenade on Fly LINQ Zipline. The first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip also offers a 50 percent discount for locals with a valid Nevada ID. Ask about student and other discounts at the box office.



High Roller Observation Wheel: Visitors can take in views of the Las Vegas Strip from 550 feet in the air, aboard the High Roller Observation Wheel. Nevada residents also receive 50 percent off standard ticket prices with a valid Nevada ID. Youth day tickets for ages seven to 17 are available for $8.50; youth anytime tickets are available for $17.50. Children age six and under ride free.



SPRING BREAK ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL AGES:

ICEBAR: ICEBAR offers an immersive experience in a bar maintained at a cool 23 degrees. Guests can enjoy frozen cocktails and mocktails served in glasses made entirely of ice inside the 1,200-square-foot space encompassing nearly 100 tons of hand-carved ice. Families including children ages seven and older are welcome to enjoy ICEBAR until 6 p.m. every night. Visitors under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.



Razer: Truly made for gamers by gamers, this second-ever retail location in the United States offers plenty to be excited about. From trying out the latest technology in gaming, to clocking game time on unique Razer setups, and even meeting your favorite gaming celebrities, visitors of all ages always have something to look forward to.



Virtual Reality (VR) Adventures: This never-before-seen immersive experience plunges guests into a three-dimensional virtual world. Guests wear high-tech goggles to be transported into each VR Adventures experience. Unlike other video games, VR Adventures requires gamers to use hand movement, walk, sidestep or jump to explore or fly through its several unique and exhilarating virtual worlds, including Jungle River Raft, Haunted Elevator, Roller Coaster, Race Car Simulator, Trip Around the World and more. Adventures start at $20 per person.



MOUTHWATERING EATERIES FOR FAMILIES:

Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza: The creative menu includes individual brick oven-style pizzas with wood-fired crusts made with high-quality ingredients including All Trumps® flour, San Marzano tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella and unique, house-made toppings. Guests can also savor pasta dishes, sandwiches and salads while taking in the retro décor and vintage sports memorabilia. Visitors can dine inside or on the 1,200-square-foot patio. On the go? Flour & Barley offers a to-go window serving fresh-made slices.

Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop: This is the perfect destination to experience decadent chocolate and irresistible world-famous hot fudge sundaes topped with freshly homemade hot fudge. Families can indulge in unforgettable fountain treats including shakes, floats, malts and other delectable creations. Also awaiting sweets-seekers are a tempting assortment of delicious chocolate confections and beautifully wrapped gifts.



Haute Doggery: Offering “Retro Dogs” from around the country as well as “Haute Specialties,” Haute Doggery’s menu takes inspiration from the hugely successful Holsteins Shakes and Buns. Haute Doggery also serves freshly made fries, including its signature Poutine Fries made with cheese curds, brown gravy and onion rings.



In-N-Out Burger: For lunch, dinner and late-night dining, In-N-Out Burger features deliciously fresh burgers, hand-cut French fries and signature shakes. The burger chain’s first location on the Las Vegas Strip is situated near the Promenade’s Fountain Stage, between ICEBAR and Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza.



Maxie’s: Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served up in Maxie’s playful atmosphere at the base of the High Roller Observation Wheel. Maxie’s menu features ostentatious breakfast and lunch classics such as Cotton Candy Pancakes and Fruity Pebble French Toast, as well as a collection of contemporary deli dishes and vibrant milkshakes.



FAMILY-FRIENDLY SHOPPING:

Honolulu Cookie Company: This beloved bakery is famous for its Hawaiian-inspired shortbread cookies made with the finest ingredients and natural Hawaiian flavors. Cookies are hand-dipped in chocolate and individually wrapped to maintain their delicious oven-fresh quality. Mouthwatering flavors include butter macadamia, chocolate dipped macadamia, dark chocolate coconut, dark chocolate Kona coffee and many more.



I LOVE SUGAR: Much more than a candy store, I LOVE SUGAR is Las Vegas’s most incredible candy experience. The architecturally innovative store features a monumental façade, state-of-the-art design and every type of candy imaginable.