Six Flags Over Texas expands Spring Break Celebration in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is welcoming warmer weather as the park opens daily for Spring Break March 12-21 and continuing weekends through April 11. All-new live entertainment, The Hollywood Car Show Experience, island and beach-inspired food and drink, round out the offerings for Spring Breakers in Texas.

“We know that people are excited to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “We want to offer families and thrill seekers alike an opportunity to come out and experience a safe, fun Spring Break at the park.”

The Hollywood Car Show Experience highlights the start of Spring Break, offering guests the chance to snap a selfie next to cars featured in blockbuster movies and hit television shows. The cars will be on display daily March 12-21, and the experience is included with park admission. Cars on display include:

ECTO-1 from “Ghostbusters”

The Mystery Machine from “Scooby-Doo”

Herbie from “The Love Bug”

Jeep 18 from “Jurassic Park”

Live shows and entertainment round out the festival, including the introduction of Tiki Oasis – an immersive area that features the new Tiki Oasis bar and Tiki Oasis stage, complete with palm trees, Hula dance performances and a steel drum show.

On the stage in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park, guests will be transported to a sandy beach where live music performances will feature the best beach-inspired party songs that will have everyone dancing all day long!

Guests can enjoy other Spring Break offerings, too, including:

45 rides and attractions

Two new bars with specialty Spring Break cocktails

Five live, outdoor performance stages

Spring Break photo ops throughout the park

All Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with one-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to visit the park. This will allow our Six Flags team to carefully monitor attendance during park operation. In addition:

All team members and all guests over the age of two will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

Spring Break at Six Flags Over Texas runs daily March 12-21, plus weekends through April 11. Spring Break is included with one-day admission, Six Flags Memberships, and Season Passes. For more information, including operating day and hours, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.