Six Flags Great Adventure to kick off 2021 Season March 27

JACKSON, N.J. ─ Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, will kick off the 2021 season as it celebrates Spring Break March 27 through April 11. The park will operate daily and feature cutting-edge thrills like Kingda Ka and JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis, family favorites like Bumper Cars and SkyWay, and chart-topping coasters like El Toro and Nitro.

Guests can visit Adventure Seaport to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most anticipated, new coasters – the triple record-breaking Jersey Devil Coaster. Beginning this summer, riders will straddle the thin, monorail track as they soar through the foreboding woods on the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster in the world. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions.

This season, the park will debut three new restaurants:

Jersey Devil BBQ – Across from the entrance to Jersey Devil Coaster, guests can enjoy chicken wings with four different sauce options, brisket and brisket chili, cauliflower bites, charbroiled burgers, pulled pork, and salads;

Smokehouse – Next to the Carousel, guests can grab food-on-the-go, including smoked turkey legs, bacon-wrapped pork kabobs, and Frito Lay products; and

Boardwalk Po' Boys – Guests can explore Cajun favorites in the Boardwalk section such as jambalaya, gumbo, po' boy sandwiches, fish & chips, shrimp & chips, and beignets.

The park will open four new retail shops:

MEMBERrabilia – In the Golden Kingdom, Six Flags Members can enjoy exclusive items, and all guests can take advantage of daily deals;

Apple Shop – This Adventure Alley shop features candy apples, caramel apples, and custom apples loaded with guests' favorite toppings;

Last Drop – On Main Street, guests can explore exciting ride merchandise; and

Head of the Line – Guests can make a statement with fun and fanciful headwear on Main Street.

During spring operation, many rides, retail, and food locations will be available. Some locations will remain closed until summer operation begins.

Safety Remains Six Flags’ Top Priority

Six Flags remains laser-focused on safe park operation during the pandemic. The parks’ extensive safety protocol that was developed and implemented in 2020 remains in place for 2021. This plan, which the company developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols. Masks are required. Advance ticket purchase and reservations manage attendance and stagger arrivals. Other newer technologies include:

State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks;

Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks; and

Mobile food ordering.

As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature-checked and health-screened each day. Gloves are worn as appropriate, per guidelines.

Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure Begins Daily Operation May 27

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will begin daily operation March 27. This spring, the Animal Care Team looks forward to welcoming an array of adorable babies, and introducing a new species – the rare African bongo, the world’s third largest antelope.

Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will take guests on a self-guided journey through 1,200 exotic animals from six continents. From the safety and privacy of their own vehicles, guests will slowly wind through 11 simulated natural habitats seeing animals such as giraffes, elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, bears and baboons. While most animals roam freely in the safari, predators are safely kept behind fences. All animals are clearly visible from car windows. Information is available at www.sixflags.com/safari