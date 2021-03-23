Six Flags announces reopening of Six Flags Great America parks

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that another of its parks has received state authorization to reopen with a full complement of rides and attractions. Six Flags Great America, in Gurnee, Illinois, will open for its 45th year on April 24, 2021. In addition, the waterpark in Gurnee will open with a separate gate on May 29, at which time Hurricane Harbor Chicago will become the company’s 27th park. The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system. The park will also continue to implement the extensive safety measures introduced during its Holiday in the Park Lights event in 2020.

“We are thrilled to add Six Flags Great America to the growing list of Six Flags parks that are either already open or have a firm reopening date, including Hurricane Harbor Rockford,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. “Last year, we safely entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines, and we continue to set the standard for safe operations at each of our parks,” continued Weber.

Six Flags Great America’s Park President Hank Salemi added, “Six Flags Great America is a beloved summer tradition for many, and we are excited to open our park and get our world-class collection of thrills running again. Our team is eager to welcome back our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun we have all missed this past year.”

Currently 23 of the company’s 27 parks are open or have approval to open for the 2021 season, and Six Flags continues to work with government officials to gain authorization to operate its remaining properties. The following parks have already opened, or will be opening soon, with a full lineup of rides and attractions.