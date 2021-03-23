Ride Entertainment partners with Clear Gear

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment, the gold standard in the attractions industry for safety, sales and support, is proud to announce a new, strategic partnership with disinfectant manufacturer, Clear Gear. Together, they seek to provide amusement parks of all sizes with Clear Gear’s EPA-tested and approved disinfectant – known to eliminate the Coronavirus on high-touch surfaces in just 3-minutes.

“This strategic partnership with Clear Gear gives our customers and their guests even more confidence that not only is their ride safe, but also sanitized for their protection,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “Our team is always seeking out the latest in innovative partners and products. This partnership could not have come at a better time for our industry as it emerges from one of its most challenging moments.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to get back to having fun safely, with the right precautions in place,” said Allyson Delius, CEO of Clear Gear. “We are happy to support Ride Entertainment and attractions across the United States in bringing back joy and thrills this summer!”

Clear Gear’s disinfectant is easily applied as a liquid spray and left to air-dry making it ideal for higher capacity rides in which wiping down every seat could be inefficient. It is EPA-registered, non-bleach, kills 99.9% of germs – including COVID-19 – all while eliminating odors and being safe/non-corrosive for use on all surfaces and equipment.

Special Pricing: Ride Entertainment is proud to offer its customers a 10% discount off select Clear Gear products including custom pricing on large bulk orders: www.cleargear.com/rideentertainment