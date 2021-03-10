Ralph S. Alberts Company unifies industry with “Teddy” Alberts

In a typical year, the customer service staff at Ralph S. Alberts Company would be on the road visiting park maintenance personnel, as they install new padding for the upcoming season. Travel restrictions and COVID-19 related directives have put a halt to park visits. The company has embarked on an effort to bring the industry together.

A plush Theodore S. Alberts (Teddy) is being added to shipments of foam parts to parks all over the world. Amusement park maintenance team members are encouraged to take pictures at ride locations with Teddy as a stand-in for the Alberts team.

All photos can be submitted to the company by emailing them to teddy@rsalberts.com.

Photos of Teddy at the parks will be shared with Amusement Today and on Ralph S. Alberts’ social media to aid in bringing our close-knit industry, separated by a pandemic, closer together again.

This article appears in the MARCH 2021 issue of Amusement Today.

View the entire issue for FREE with our digital edition!