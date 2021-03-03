Quassy Amusement & Waterpark hiring for 2021 season

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, one of the area’s largest seasonal employers, is now hiring for the 2021season, which opens April 24.

Applications are being accepted 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park’s human resources office, located near the Grand Carousel building in the 20-acre lakeside facility. Quassy is at 2132 Middlebury Road, Middlebury.

Those interested may download and complete the employment application at www.quassy.com. The application is located under the Contact Us tab on the jobs page. Please do not call the park office. Online interviews may also be set up by e-mailing george3@quassy.com.

Positions being filled include: grounds, restroom attendants, games, arcade and waterpark attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, retail sales, customer relations, and guest services representatives for corporate outings.

Quassy features more than 20 rides and attractions, including the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, FRANTIC, Crazy Cups, Free Fall ’N drop tower, Tilt-A-Whirl, Paratrooper, Music Fest, The Big Flush water coaster, Yo-Yo super swing and bumper cars.

Splash Away Bay waterpark will open May 29 along with Quassy Beach.

School Programs And Outing Reservations

Quassy is also the place of choice for outdoor company and group outings. Catered outings are hosted in the privacy of the park’s group pavilions and patio area.

Educational school fieldstrips are complemented by self-guided physics tours, It’s Elementary worksheets and a Wacky Science stage presentation.

Quassy has also hosts birthday parties with convenient online reservations. For more information visit www.quassy.com or contact the Quassy office at 1-800-FOR-PARK or (203) 758-2913.