Parkwood creates Gold Coast surf haven with the new home for Endless Surf in Surfer’s Paradise

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Club at Parkwood Village is a well-established leisure destination, geographically in the heart of the Gold Coast and only 10kms away from world famous Surfer’s Paradise. Parkwood serves the local resident community of over 500,000 with a mix of sport and family activities from dining to golf and trampolining. As a hub for high performance sport, it is also the training centre of the Gold Coast Titans rugby league team. Why not become the home of Australia’s surf team too?

Parkwood plans to add an exciting new development bringing the community additional facilities, which will include expanded hospitality, medical and commercial services, a new 200+ bed hotel as well as residential apartments; all benefiting from the view of the Endless Surf pool, a perfect centerpiece for this community.

Luke Altschwager, Managing Director and founder of Parkwood says: “There is nothing more quintessentially Australian than surfing, and this new technology creating customized repeatable man-made waves is going to revolutionize the sport. I want to make sure Parkwood becomes the heart of the sport here on the Gold Coast. Not only is a world class surf pool a perfect fit for our active community, it anchors a whole new level of economic investment in the area.”

Parkwood has chosen Endless Surf from established aquatic entertainment provider WhiteWater. The Canadian company has built more largescale wave pools than anyone else in the world and their tried and tested pneumatic technology and patented pool design has a number of environmental benefits. The compact size of Endless Surf means it consumes fewer resources to build and water to operate, plus the natural shape provides the largest beachfront for a genuine surf feel.

“Endless Surf represents the most cutting-edge surf technology today, offering an authentic vibe in an attractive and welcoming setting, while providing great, flexible waves for all types of surfers – which is why we’ve chosen Endless Surf” said Altschwager “Plus it is a family run company with an approach to business much like ours, driven by a sense of purpose to provide the very best experiences that enhance lives.”

Parkwood is announcing this $200m mixed use development, the intent is to build a community epicenter with expanded amenities, including world leading surf, and the perfect mix of residential, hospitality and commercial properties. This upgrade the Parkwood site is all within the existing location and zoning parameters and easy transport access.

Paul Chutter, President of Endless Surf, said, “There are those projects which epitomize what we are trying to do, with great clients who contribute to our collaborative approach – Luke and the Parkwood team are a perfect example of this. They share our passion for pushing technological boundaries, putting Endless Surf as the heart and soul of their development in order to build a vibrant community hub. The venue’s existing high-performance sports focus will lend itself to this world-class surf showcase and help develop the talents of a whole new generation of local surfers.”

The hope is that by 2023 Parkwood will be an exciting sports and family venue, famous across Australia and training the next generation of world champions!