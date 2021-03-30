NEAAPA installs new officers during 108th anniversary virtual meeting

NEAAPA, the Northeast’s Entertainment Association, installed its new slate of officers during its 108th anniversary meeting – held virtually – on Wednesday.

Outgoing President Eric Anderson, Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Middlebury, Conn., addressed the 57 participants with remarks regarding NEAAPA’s stability and ongoing work during the COVID crisis, which brought much of the industry to a halt in 2020.

He also acknowledged the hard work done by the NEAAPA Board of Directors during his two-year tenure in not only addressing issues facing the association and its member businesses, but also for working with parks and attractions in neighboring New York State in efforts to get them reopened during the health crisis.

In handing the gavel over, Anderson then introduced NEAAPA’s 57th President Dave Oberlander of Centerplate, Stamford, Conn.

Oberlander reflected on the difficult year throughout the parks and attractions industry and his beginnings in the business as a youngster blowing up balloons in his family’s concession stand. Today he services as a consultant for the food and beverage corporation.

“I’d like to acknowledge the terrific work done by all our members during this past year and more. Incredible and certainly newsworthy,” he said. “Our industry has been through the most difficult time in its history, and the prospects for ‘a return to normal’ operating plan this year are still tenuous at the very least.”

He continued, saying: “NEAAPA itself, as your association, came through okay. Although we lost all income associated with our events, we like many had to tighten our belts to stay relevant for our association. All-in-all, given the continued support of our membership, we were able to stay afloat, and assist in several efforts to support earlier opening for multiple sectors than if we had left it alone. Although we are turning the corner and may have a good start for second quarter of this year, we still have a lot of work to accomplish together for the industry. I look at NEAAPA and I’m amazed at how much of a powerhouse we have become. We are great at what we do, and necessary for being the gateway for continued collective support of our industry in the Northeast.”

In closing, Oberlander noted, “We are a group of owners, operators, manufactures and suppliers, individuals, friends, and families dedicated to ensuring the continued success for all our groups, and our industry. This organization exists because of our members, and without the collaboration, dedication, and comradery between all member types we would not be who we are today. Collectively, we strengthen our goals and initiatives through, legislative and advocacy, education and information, networking, value and of course – having fun! The mission of NEAAPA is to support our members through the embodiment of the industry’s core values, entertainment and fun for all levels.”

The association also introduced an updated logo, which now includes New York State, and the tagline The Northeast’s Entertainment Association.

Offers Installed

NEAAPA installed the remaining slate of officers during the meeting: First Vice President Chris Nicoli, Canobie Lake Park, Salem, N.H.; Second Vice President Erik Beard, International Ride Training, LLC, Nashville, Tenn.; and Treasurer Charlene Conway, Carousel Family Fun Centers, Fairhaven, Mass.

The following were also approved to serve on the NEAAPA Board of Directors: Tom Brady, SGC’s Stag Hollow Mining; Cindy Brewer-Lavoie, Southwick’s Zoo; Cory Cormier, Funtown Splashtown USA; Steve Gioe, The SSA Group; Sandra Manougian, Fun World; Chris Bourgeois, Rhode Island Novelty; Joseph Montalto, High Mountain Enterprises; Matthew Naughton, Naughton Insurance; Ron Patalano, Roger Williams Park Zoo; Thomas Tessitore, National Ticket Company; Peter Carmichael, Six Flags New England; Paul Cavanaugh, Daly Cavanaugh LLP; Chris Chagros, Fiesta Shows / Dean & Flynn Enterprises; John Guertin, Guertin Graphics & Awards; and Melissa Plante, CLM Entertainment Group, LLC.

Many New Members

Following committee reports, the following new members were acknowledged:

ProSlide Technology, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; Leisure Labs LLC, Sarasota, Fla.; Sam Lichy, Boston, Mass.; Powers Great American Midways, Corfu, N.Y.; Outdoor Venture Group LLC, Fairfield, Conn.; Starland Sports And Fun Park, Hanover, Mass.; Michael Harmon, Londonderry, N.H.; The Gravity Group, LLC, West Chester, Ohio; Tree-Mendous Aerial Adventures, Caanan, N.Y. ; Sharp Pencil Creative Entertainment, LLC, Kennebunk, Maine; Apex Entertainment LLC, Marlborough, Mass.; King’s Faire, Inc. ~ King Richard’s Faire, Tonka Bay, Minn;

Also, Watch Hill Merry-Go-Round and Beach, LLC, Watch Hill, R.I.; Legoland Discovery Center Boston, Somerville, Mass.; Seashore Trolley Museum, Kennebunkport, Maine; Roller World, Saugus, Mass.; Central Amusement International Inc., Boonton, N.J.; Adventureland, Farmingdale, N.Y.; Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Extreme Engineering, Texas, Calif.; Beat The Bomb, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Adventurers Amusement Park ~ Fair Promotions, Inc., Brooklyn, N.Y.; Laser Bounce – Family Fun Centers, Queens, N.Y.; SplashDown Beach Water Park, Fishkill, N.Y.; Carello’s Carousel, Inc. ~ Carello’s Carousel Arcade, Sylvan Beach, N.Y.; Splish Splash Water Park, Calverton, N.Y.; Get It Done Marketing, Ridgewood, N.J.; Hodgdon Consulting, LLC, Scarborough, Maine; 3DX Scenic, Cincinnati, Ohio; Stewart Amusement Co., Inc., Trumbull, Conn.; and Global Scenic Services, Bridgeport, Conn.

NEAAPA members will gather for the first time since the fall of 2019 – due to COVID sweeping the globe- on Tuesday, Aug. 3, for a summer meeting at Six Flags New England in Agawam, Mass. Information regarding registration for the event will be issued at a later date.

For more information about the association visit neaapa.com.