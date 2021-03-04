March happenings at The LINQ Promenade

LAS VEGAS — This March, The LINQ Promenade invites guests to enjoy spring specials, outdoor patio dining and Hoops on the Strip viewing options at its distinctive array of dining, entertainment and retail offerings—all located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

SPRING ATTRACTIONS SPECIALS, MARCH 25 TO JUNE 30 :

Looking for ways to entertain the family this Spring Break and beyond? The High Roller Observation Wheel now offers friends and family discounted ride packages available at the box office only.

Family Four-Pack: $60 for daytime tickets for four people, $100 for any time tickets for four people.

Three-attraction ticket package for High Roller, Fly LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas: $75

HIGH ROLLER SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY ON MARCH 31 :

The High Roller Observation Wheel celebrates seven years of extraordinary, 360-degree views from 550 feet in the air on March 31. Guests are invited to celebrate its lucky seventh anniversary with a special offer of $7 off adult tickets for rides on March 31; tickets must be purchased in advance online at HighRollerLV.com by March 30 using code “HRW7th” to receive the discount.



ST. PATRICK’S DAY SPECIALS :

The LINQ Promenade is extending its St. Patrick’s Day celebrations into the holiday weekend, hosting a variety of Irish-inspired décor, food and beverage mobile carts, themed cocktails and specials available March 17 through March 21. Exclusive St. Patrick’s Day offerings on The LINQ Promenade include:

High Roller Observation Wheel: The High Roller Observation Wheel will light up the Vegas skyline with dazzling shades of green throughout the evening of March 17 to celebrate the Irish-themed holiday. Sky Lounge, the bar on the way up to the High Roller, will offer the “Shamrock Sour” made with Irish whiskey, melon liqueur, sour mix and Sierra Mist. The Shamrock Sour is available on St. Patrick’s Day for $11.



ICEBAR: At ICEBAR, the drinks are always on ice and ready for a celebration. Guests are invited to stop by on March 17 to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day specials including $6 green draft Modelo beers, $7 Guinness cans, $7 Jameson shots and $12 Irish Car Bombs.

offered by a variety of bars and restaurants. Bars and eateries offering mobile carts include:

OUTDOOR DINING AND TOURNAMENT WATCH PARTIES :

With more than 10 bars and restaurants offering patio seating and serving a variety of cuisines and specialties, The LINQ Promenade invites visitors to eat and drink al fresco this spring.



Fans can enjoy the lively game-day atmosphere and cheer on their favorite college basketball teams at multiple Promenade bars and restaurants featuring TVs and drink specials.



During this year’s highly anticipated basketball games, guests at ICEBAR can reserve a six-person lounge table with firepit and beer pong for $150 per game. Guests can book this reservation by calling (702) 489-3545. ICEBAR will also offer an array of beer specials during all televised basketball games including: $6 draft Modelo, $7 tall boy beer, $15 pitchers of Modelo with beer pong included and $25 buckets of five beers.



MARCH HIGH ROLLER OBSERVATION WHEEL LIGHTING SCHEDULE :

The High Roller Observation Wheel will turn green for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

The High Roller Observation Wheel will turn blue for Earth Hour from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 27.