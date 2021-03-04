Lake Compounce seeks to hire 1,200 seasonal employees for 175th birthday

BRISTOL, Conn. — What better distraction from snow, snow, and more snow than spring, amusement parks, and a birthday celebration nearly two centuries in the making!

Lake Compounce Family Theme & Water Park marks a milestone never before reached by an American amusement park when it opens its gates on May 29 for its 175th operating season. When Gad Norton first opened his picnic park at the foot of Mount Compounce on October 6, 1846, baseball was an up-and-coming recreation rather than America’s pastime, and Abraham Lincoln was a little-known lawyer campaigning for Congress. The nation’s first roller coaster wouldn’t open for another 38 years!

175 years young is the perfect time for a transformation, and that’s exactly what’s happening at Lake Compounce as the park prepares for opening day. From the rides and food stands to Crocodile Cove waterpark and everywhere in between, visitors will find a whole new look to complement the timeless fun New Englanders have come to expect at Lake Compounce. Alongside the exciting changes, the park is debuting a new food and drink festival that will make your mouth water. Taking place every Saturday and Sunday in June, this event will thrill your taste buds.

One critical ingredient to this birthday bash is missing: the staff! Park recruiters want more than 1,200 seasonal employees to serve in departments including Food, Rides, Admission, Maintenance, and more, with applications available online now.

“You’ll find more than just a job working at Lake Compounce,” said Larry Gorneault Jr., General Manager for Lake Compounce. “In addition to a paycheck, team members make friendships to last a lifetime, create unforgettable memories, and become a part of the park’s 175 year-long legacy.”

Beyond being a great addition to a resume, working at Lake Compounce offers flexible scheduling, free admission for team members, discounted friends and family tickets, team-building activities, discounts on park food and merchandise, and more. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and be available to work various shifts, including weekends, May through August.

Interested in becoming part of the team? Visit LakeCompounce.com/employment to apply today! And, stay tuned for more information about all the excitement planned for 2021, including the new Venus Vortex waterslide.