Kings Island announces plan to hire more than 4,000 associates for 2021 Season

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island today announced plans to hire more than 4,000 associates for the 2021 season. To prepare for the amusement park’s May opening, it will host a virtual National Hiring Day event on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Candidates can register online at visitkingsisland.com/hiringday.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including Rides, Merchandise, Lifeguards, Park Services, Food and Beverage, Guest Services and more. The virtual hiring day will offer information about available jobs and individual interviews with hiring teams. The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare to start work.

“For many of our associates, their job at Kings Island helps pave the way for future career opportunities by providing skills, experiences, memories and friendships that last a lifetime,” said Mike Koontz, Vice President and General Manager. “Our virtual hiring day on March 13 will be a safe, informative and easy way to connect with the hiring team at Kings Island.”

Kings Island offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Kings Island is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Cedar Fair anticipates hiring approximately 45,000 seasonal associates across its U.S. parks during 2021.