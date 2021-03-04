Innovative Leisure completes two key projects for Haven Holiday Parks in the UK

Despite 2020 being a year like no other, with the global pandemic impacting on the attractions industry more than almost any other sector, adventure attractions specialist Innovative Leisure was able to complete a number of projects while continuing with on-going service activities.

Among those projects to be completed by the company were two new developments for two of Bourne Leisure’s Haven Holiday Parks in the UK, both involving high ropes and junior ropes courses. At the Golden Sands Holiday Park in Mablethorpe, on the east Lincolnshire coast, Innovative Leisure completed the installation of a Sky Trail high ropes course in addition to a Sky Tykes junior ropes course for younger guests.

Additionally, at Caister on Sea Holiday Park, also on the east coast near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, the company completed a similar installation with the venue adding a new Sky Trail high ropes course, complimented by a Sky Tykes junior ropes course.

Both of the Sky Trail courses are 10 pole, single level attractions. Each has 19 different adventure elements, offering challenges such as walk the plank and the rolling log, along with the extra thrilling roller rail element which sees participants suspended from the course using ropes to pull themselves to the other side – with only fresh air below!

The high ropes courses each have a capacity of 25 participants, allowing for approximately 50 people per hour throughout the day, and are suitable for all but the very youngest of visitors.

The Sky Tykes junior ropes courses are seven pole courses and feature the exciting Sky Rail Zip element. With a capacity of 15 participants at any one time, the Sky Tykes low ropes courses offer a fun, safe experience for adventurers as young as two-years-old, as well as being an excellent introduction to the excitement and challenges of ropes course attractions.

With the UK staycation and short break market set to boom in 2021, adventure attractions such as these, where the whole family can take part, are sure to be an invaluable addition to any holiday park.

The feedback on the new additions has been hugely positive on the limited occasions the Haven parks were able to open in 2020 and Bourne Leisure’s Simon Palmer, Head of Activities and Leisure, commented: “These new high ropes activities fit in with our strategy of improving the on-site offering to our owners and guests. They create an exciting focal point for family groups and allow us to do more hourly capacity than previous traditional versions. The junior courses have already performed well at two other Haven sites. Innovative Leisure have supported us throughout the projects and helped overcome some unique pandemic challenges.”