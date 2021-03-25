IAAPA: The J-1 Visa/Summer Work Travel Program (rebranded by the U.S. State Department as “BridgeUSA”) needs your help!

The J-1 Visa/Summer Work Travel Program (rebranded by the U.S. State Department as “BridgeUSA”) needs your immediate help. These valuable public diplomacy programs have, since 1969, provided an opportunity for international young people to live in the U.S., experience American culture, and, in the case of BridgeUSA, offset some of their costs by working in seasonal, temporary employment. Amusement and attractions businesses benefit, gaining access to a small but critical seasonal workforce that supplement and support local hires. Losses to the U.S. economy in 2020 resulting from restrictions of exchange programs were projected at $1.23 billion and more than 6,500 American jobs.

This important exchange program is now in serious jeopardy of materializing for the 2021 summer season, the result of which will be adverse to business recovery and devastating for the many businesses most impacted by COVID-19 but have been able to survive until the 2021 season. The Summer 2021 programs are further at risk due to the ongoing impact of Presidential Proclamation 10052 (suspends the entry to the United States of certain foreign nationals who present a risk to the U.S. labor market), issued in June 2020, and the lack of visa interview appointments for participants. If this continues to be the case, it will severely impact seasonal business and tourism communities as, without the program, many businesses will not be able to staff sufficiently to operate their full hours and/or open all of their facilities. This will substantially undermine their ability to generate the needed revenue to sustain their full-time employee core, make a needed investment into their businesses, or in certain cases even survive.

If the Administration and Congress do not act soon, we face another summer without these valuable programs, with broad implications for the economic recovery of seasonal communities and U.S. public diplomacy.

With your assistance, we can influence the world in a very positive manner by sharing our American culture with BridgeUSA exchange visitors while also ensuring that our businesses are able to fully staff for the summer season, hastening long-needed economic recovery in our communities. Please consider sending two letters to the U.S. State Department and Congress.

The first to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the Administration to resume timely processing of nonimmigrant visas, and direct U.S. Embassies and Consulates to open up visa appointments for nonimmigrant visas as soon as possible. And the second to your Members of Congress and Senators asking them to inform the Biden Administration that BridgeUSA programs are critical for the economic recovery of our industry and many tourism communities, possibly even your own.

Contact Secretary of State Antony Blinken and your elected official(s) and act now to ensure our industry’s priorities are heard!