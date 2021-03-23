First Option Software announces launch of Cmd-Ctr, a dedicated system for park operations teams

Following the successful delivery of a bespoke system for command centre and operations teams at Paultons Park in 2020, First Option Software announces the launch of ‘Cmd-Ctr’ as a cloud-based system for other visitor attractions to beneﬁt from.

Despite there being a wide range of systems available for retail, ticketing, HR and maintenance, no system existed for amusement park operations teams to manage ride operations, enforce processes and capture metrics. With most parks still operating on a paper-based system, Cmd-Ctr brings efﬁciency and oversight through automation and workﬂow management across its suite of apps designed speciﬁcally for key members of the operations team.

For management, a web-based portal provides a simple and intuitive interface for senior staff members to conﬁgure their workﬂows, users and training programmes. Live dashboards provide instant oversight of the key metrics captured throughout the day, from queue time and throughput to closures and spot checks, everything’s captured and stored for live review and historic audit.

For supervisors and team leaders, a dedicated ride monitoring app provides ride and operator oversight with performance notiﬁcations and direct communication with ride operators.

For operators and attendants, an easy-to-use app helps them capture key metrics without distracting them from their responsibilities to visitor safety and experience. From opening checks and logins, to queue times and throughput, the ride app communicates instantly with Cmd-Ctr’s central database to provide live access to essential data and metrics for the teams that need it.

Experienced in building business critical systems for a wide variety of clients, First Option Software’s aim is to improve operations efﬁciency, eliminate the risks that arise from paper-based manual records and bring new instant insights from integrating new metrics and disconnected systems together. Operations managers will be delighted at how Cmd-Ctr gives them all they need to streamline their daily operations and mitigate the litany of risks they have to cope with on a daily basis.

Matt Clarke, Director of First Option Software says “With our skills in streamlining business processes, we’ve proven at Paultons Park that we can deliver a measurable difference to their daily operations and now we’re excited to see how we can do the same for other parks around the world.”

Cmd-Ctr is launching into another major theme park in April, with advanced conversations continuing with a number of other parks worldwide.

For more information, visit cmd-ctr.com.