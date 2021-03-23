Family Fun Center celebrates 40 years of fun

LAKELAND, Fla. — Family Fun Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year providing Lakeland area families with entertainment consistently for four decades. Family Fun Center has been serving up fun since 1981 and has continued to grow and add the latest games and attractions throughout the years.

Family Fun Center has been owned and operated by the Neslund family since opening its doors four decades ago. Family Fun Center is incredibly proud to be considered the premier destination for family fun activities in Lakeland for the past forty years. The entertainment center includes a variety of indoor and outdoor attractions that are fun for the whole family. Today, Family Fun Center continues to expand and improve.

“After an especially difficult past year, we are thrilled to be celebrating our 40th Anniversary!” explains Brian Neslund, owner of Family Fun Center and son of original owners, Scott and Peggy Neslund. “We love being the place for families to come for fun in Lakeland and are thankful for everyone who has visited over the last 40 years.”

Family Fun Center is also seeking to make new memories with the Lakeland community while still celebrating the past, including memories from former locations in Lakeland. Guests are encouraged to submit old photos from the past 40 years at Family Fun Center in exchange for 10 free arcade credits. Photos can be submitted here: https://a.pgtb.me/9thMrc.

Family Fun Center is active in the community it serves, raising money and awareness for KidsPack, a non-profit organization supported by community leaders, corporate sponsors and volunteers dedicated to feeding hungry children. To date, more than 300 backpacks have been stuffed by employees and donated to KidsPack. As well, customers can put their tickets towards purchasing food items for the organization. This program provides a great avenue for parents to instill a charitable mindset in their children.

Designed for sensory-sensitive children and their families, Family Fun Center offers Sensational Sundays each quarter to enjoy the facility in a private, low-key environment. The lights are low, games and music are off, and trained staff is on hand to ensure fun for all. “The idea for Sensational Sundays was spurred by a family friend who has a child with special needs. She suggested that by removing some of the stimulation, we could serve a different segment of the population who would otherwise miss out,” said Brian Neslund. “I’m really proud of that offering which represents an appreciated evolution of the business.”

In honor of its 40th Anniversary, Family Fun Center is offering promotions and events throughout the year beginning with a Spring Break Early Bird Special. Guests can purchase two hours of unlimited attractions and video games, plus 20 game credits for redemption games for $14.99 from 10 a.m. to Noon from March 22 through March 26. This aligns with Polk County Public School’s Spring Break.