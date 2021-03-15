EAG Online dates announced

Registration is now open for EAG Online, taking place on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st April 2021. The event has been conceived to continue EAG International’s support for the entertainment, amusements, and gaming sectors in a safe and secure way during the Covid-19 pandemic.

EAG Online has attracted the support of many of EAG’s exhibitors. Site visitors may take part in a particularly relevant and topical webinar programme that will run throughout the two days.

Heartened by the level of support for EAG Online, EAG chairman Martin Burlin revealed: “UK Government’s roadmap for lifting lockdown has been of little comfort to our industry. However, some sectors of the industry now have indications of earliest possible dates for re-opening, but any benefits will take time to work through the beleaguered supply chain.

“Despite all of this, our exhibitors have worked tirelessly to produce some amazing product presentations. Our industry’s resourcefulness and ability to ‘tough it out’ never ceases to amaze me; it is very humbling. We have much to discuss and I have no doubt that EAG Online will be an educational, positive and forward-looking event.”

EAG Online will leverage proven communications technologies to ensure a compelling visitor experience. Exhibitor stands will feature graphics, product presentations and video. Online visitors will be able to book meetings with stand personnel and communicate in real time via a mix of live chat, live video, and interactive contact forms.

The truly unmissable webinar programme will deliver two days of focus on the current business landscape and emerging opportunities and given the current climate, there will be a great deal to discuss.

Throughout the two days, the bacta team will be in residence at the virtual bacta networking lounge to assist and advise. Those wishing to join EAG Online should register at www.eagexpo.com