Clementon Park and Splash World attractions go up for auction March 23

AT: Tim Baldwin

CLEMENTON, N.J. — Having opened in 1907, Clementon Park has more than a century of history. Its next chapter might admittedly be its last. The last 25 years have delivered challenges to the park, one of which was a 1998 incident on a roller coaster since retired that seemed to place the park under incredible scrutiny. Combine that with a revolving door of owners and management, and the park seemed to lose the support of the local community. The most recent owner, Premier Park, LLC, closed the park abruptly in the fall of 2019 before the season had actually ended.

Clementon Park was one of the rare remaining trolley parks. This historic group was noted for being built at the ends of trolley lines. Amusement parks built in such locations encouraged ridership on the weekends. The park is 30 miles from downtown Philadelphia.

Shuttered for the last 15 months, the park and its assets will be going up for auction on March 23. Connecticut-based Capital Recovery Group will be conducting the auction. It is listed as “Sale by Order of Howard Samuels – Receiver.”

“We are actively seeking a buyer for this iconic park located outside of Philadelphia and expect significant interest in the auction,” said CRG President Bill Firestone.

Interested parties are sure to find numerous items of interest. In addition to the park’s 52 acres — along with its liquor license — is a 23-acre spring-fed lake from which the park gets its name. A wide range of attractions are ready to possibly find new homes. Thrill rides include a drop tower, Larson loop and swinging ship. Family attractions will include a Scrambler, carousel, Tilt-A-Whirl, a children’s coaster and a Chance Ferris wheel. Several kiddie rides and a train ride are also on the block.

One of the hardest attractions to relocate would be the Hellcat wooden roller coaster.

Splash World was a water park included with admission to Clementon Park. Several slides and attractions from it will also be available.

In addition to rides, the listing states: “All park furnishings and support equipment including over 300 assorted configuration picnic tables with attached benches, food prep and concession equipment, maintenance equipment and much more.”

“There is such heartfelt feeling to see the park continue,” Firestone told Amusement Today. “It has harbored such great memories in the community. The heart is there, the question is if the financing will follow.”

This will be the first opportunity for a sole buyer since CRG became involved. Firestone feels it is the last chance for such an opportunity to happen.

“We would love to see someone maximize its value here,” said Firestone. “We are certainly available for inspections and to answer questions and to make anyone feel comfortable in the auction process. We’d love to see a successful sale where the park is kept operating.”

The park’s liquor license, while a part of the property, could be sold to someone elsewhere subject to the approval of the Alcohol Commission of New Jersey.

An inspection is set for Friday, March 19.

A sole bidder could reopen the park. The decision to redevelop the land would be a predictable outcome as well.

This article appears in the MARCH 2021 issue of Amusement Today.

View the entire issue for FREE with our digital edition!