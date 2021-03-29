Castle Park will reopen rides on April 9

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — After a closure that has lasted more than a whole year, Castle Park will reopen its ride attractions and welcome guests back to the kingdom on Friday, April 9. The seasonal attractions came to a stop on March 13, 2020 and haven’t been open since. On January 30, Castle Park reopened its four award-winning miniature golf courses after a more than seven weeks due to the state’s stay at home order. Prior to that, Castle Park safely welcomed thousands of visitors for miniature golf last summer and fall.

“We have shown Castle Park can offer a fun, clean and safe environment for our guests to enjoy an outdoor family outing or socially distanced get-together,” says General Manager Ken Withers. “We cannot wait to offer the full Castle Park experience very soon.”

Castle Park will continue to build upon its longstanding commitment to cleanliness and safety by following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. This includes all entrants wearing masks, pre-entry temperature checks and more precautions listed at CastlePark.com/health-and-safety

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members will always be our number one priority, especially as we work to welcome guests back for riding,” said Withers. “We will continue working with local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Castle Park.”

The most important elements of Castle Park’s measures for reopening the Ride Park include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

All Guests will need to RSVP online for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Annual Pass. The park will only sell tickets and Annual Passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available until further notice.

Upon arrival at Castle Park, Guests will find signage reminding all of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the park, parking lots and entrance areas. All Guests and Team Members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Castle Park, with any person exhibiting a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit or higher (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry until they are well enough to visit.

Facial coverings will be required for all Team Members and Guests age two (2) and older. Guests will be required to remove their masks while swimming, and on water attractions. Team Members may also wear additional personal protective equipment while performing select work activities. Dozens of hand sanitizing stations have been added all around the park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations. All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer at Castle Park’s retail locations.

“We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature of 100.4° F or higher and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” said Withers. “With 30 acres of fun, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun Castle Park has been known for over four decades.”

To show appreciation for our patrons’ patience and support, all passes will be extended by the number of operating dates missed during the closure. New for 2021, Castle Park will offer a Platinum Pass that includes unlimited visits to its sister parks, including all three Raging Waters parks in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Jose. For more information on the new safety measures, how to plan a visit and more, please go to CastlePark.com.