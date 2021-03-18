Bumper Cars enter the virtual world with Cyber Blaster, the new VR Bumper Car attraction from SPREE Interactive

NUREMBERG, Germany —SPREE Interactive, previously known as HolodeckVR, a global leader in, multiplayer, free-roaming commercial VR attractions, is proud to announce the release of their latest VR Bumper Car attraction “Cyber Blaster”.

Set in the not so distant future, where humans have uploaded their consciousnesses into a virtual world, Cyber Blaster sees the players jumping into hover vehicles and protecting the virtual world from an unknown techno virus. In the real world the players jump into physical bumper cars and wear special VR headsets which provide perfect synchronization between the game and the real environment.

“There has always been a lot of interest in our VR bumper car solution. Many clients have been requesting a science fiction themed game and Cyber Blaster delivers,” says Jonathan Nowak Delgado, Co-founder and Managing Director of SPREE Interactive. “We are delighted to bring Cyber Blaster to a number of locations over the summer months.”

For content development partners SPREE Interactive looked no further than Oscar winning VFX studio PIXOMONDO, who they previously worked with in the development of the educational free-roam VR attraction Mission to Mars.

“Working with a studio that is known for its groundbreaking VFX work on popular Sci-Fi movies and TV shows, guarantees highest visual quality,” says Sarah Stief, Head of Content at SPREE Interactive. “The PIXOMONDO team knows our technology and always delivers above and beyond expectation.”

Available as an upgrade to existing bumper car systems or as a complete turn-key solution via SPREE’s bumper car manufacturing partners I.E Park Soli Car. Cyber Blaster is a must have for locations who are looking for a unique, modern twist to a classic attraction.

The SPREE Interactive team has built upon the experience of the first VR bumper car installation at Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn theme park in Nuremberg, Germany.

More news regarding the first installation to follow in the coming weeks.