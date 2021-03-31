Betson completes large game room installation as part of Austin’s Park n’ Pizza expansion

The Betson Distribution team recently finished an over 40-piece game room install at Austin’s Park n’ Pizza in Texas as part of a new remodel. Austin’s currently offers a variety of attractions and activities on its 23-acre property, including classic go-karting, two 18-hole mini-golf courses, bowling, a cutting-edge XD theater, an indoor rock wall, a massive selection of arcade games, a double-decker carousel and so much more.

Betson Texas’ Game Sales Consultant, Damon Paramore, provided Austin’s Park n’ Pizza with game and layout recommendations that would optimize the utilization of space in the game room, and generate the most revenue. The new slate of games installed by the Betson Installation team includes the new virtual reality game, King Kong of Skull Island, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Marvel Avengers Coin Pusher, Spin n Win, Tower of Tickets, Plinko, Monster Drop Extreme, Willy Wonka Coin Pusher, All-In, Pong, HYPERpitch, Golden Tee 2021, Mario Kart DX, Taj Mahal, and Nitro Trucks.

“We are so excited to launch our latest expansion of the business,” said Michael Goss, local co-owner and President. “We have been working on the expansion for almost three years and can’t wait to offer our customers even more restaurant options, great craft cocktails, and an incredible entertainment venue which will wow just about everyone, young or not so young!”

Austin’s Park n’ Pizza is excited to announce a grand expansion and rebranding of the locally-owned business to Austin’s, an indoor and outdoor restaurant, bar, and entertainment destination. The expansion, which has been under construction over the last year, will open to the public the first week in April and will feature a new indoor roller coaster, tower ride, expanded laser tag arena, virtual reality rides, and a colossal game room.

In addition, Austin’s will launch the highly anticipated REVL Social Club, a full-service restaurant and sports bar, which includes upscale entertainment options such as billiards, darts, table tennis, and even curling courts! Stay tuned for more updates on this new space coming soon. For more information visit https://austinspark.com/