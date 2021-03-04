AREA15 breaks ground on new, large-scale event space, “The Grounds,” coming soon

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, Las Vegas’ newest immersive art and entertainment district located just seven minutes from the Strip, recently started construction on “The Grounds.” AREA15 designed this multi-use, outdoor event space as a site for festivals, carnivals, conventions, concerts and other large-scale events. The Grounds spans more than four acres (190,000 square feet) and can accommodate up to 20,000 guests and is expected to be ready to host events this summer. Event inquiries are currently being accepted ahead of the projected summer opening.

Located on the wholly reimagined world comprising the AREA15 campus, The Grounds is the former site of Las Vegas’ Scandia Family Fun Center off Rancho Drive and Sirius Avenue. It sits alongside AREA15’s A-Lot, the 32,000-square-foot flexible outdoor event space, enabling the two spaces to be used together or separately. Providing added appeal, events at The Grounds feature impressive views of the Las Vegas skyline.

“Expanding the AREA15 campus has always been part of the overall plan for the project,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “We look forward to hosting large-scale music concerts and festivals on The Grounds. The proximity of the land to AREA15, the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas will provide the concert-goer with an unapparelled experience.”

A complete list of AREA15’s indoor and outdoor event spaces available for bookings follows:

A-Lot (Outdoor event space) – Offering sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip, A-Lot is a customizable outdoor space suitable for events, parties, or any other experiences AREA15 has yet to imagine. A massive outdoor playground surrounded by large-scale interactive artworks with a desert-festival vibe.

32,454 square-feet

Capacity: up to 3,500 people

10-foot perimeter wall for privacy.

Ability to tent completely or outfit with whole or partial sun and shade.

Views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Ability to be booked in combination with The Grounds.

The Grounds (Outdoor event space) – Fully customizable, multi-use space suitable for festivals, carnivals, conventions, concerts and other large-scale events.

190,000 square feet

Capacity: up to 20,000 people

Views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Ability to be booked in combination with A-Lot.

The Portal (Indoor event space) – A down-the-rabbit-hole space inside AREA15 outfitted with state-of-the-art, 360-degree projection mapped walls. The multi-use room will be transformed to accommodate viewing events, immersive dining experiences, as well as corporate and private events.

6,584 square-feet

Capacity: up to 906 people

Access to green room

Professional-grade audio

Lighting and sound package

360-degree floor-to-ceiling projection mapping technology throughout entire room

Sanctuary (An indoor circular bamboo volcano structure) – Made from bamboo that’s been carefully selected from the islands of Bali and Java, Sanctuary offers a tranquil place to gather, rest and reflect. Taking its inspiration from the conical shape of a volcano, this earthy, airy dome is made from all-natural materials, acting as a living organism complete with lush plant life. Guests can sip craft cocktails or dine on menu items from The Beast by Todd English in his one-of-a-kind oasis. Sanctuary is available for private event bookings.

1,963 square-feet

Capacity: up to 108 people

Designed by Elora Hardy’s Balinese design firm, IBUKU Design Studio. This intimate setting is perfect for weddings and receptions, providing a space like no other in Las Vegas – or the world.

To learn more or to book events, email events@AREA15.com or call (702) 846-1900.