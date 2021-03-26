April 2021 issue
March 26, 2021
- Amusement Today begins 25th year of publishing
- Wiegand’s opens CoasterKart in Tennessee
- Genting SkyWorlds nears opening
- Herschend now the majority partner of Kentucky Kingdom
- Fun Spot America serves up Mardi Gras
- S&S supplies trio of 4D Free Spin coasters, drop towers
- Austin’s completes major indoor expansion
- Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair enjoys record-breaking days
- Central Florida Fair sees ‘satisfactory’ turnout despite pandemic
- South German resort town opening Therme Lindau Spa
- California parks, attractions finally receive guidance for reopening
- PAPA spring meeting is held virtually
- Powers Midway gets first A.R.M. portable Sky Hawk ride
- GKTW Village celebrates its 35th anniversary
- Dollywood enhances roller coasters, creates space in off-season
- International Ride Training hosts annual Ride Camp
- AIMS Safety Award winner announced