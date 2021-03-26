April 2021 issue

By | March 26, 2021

The April 2021 issue of Amusement Today
 is available for FREE via 
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • Amusement Today begins 25th year of publishing
  • Wiegand’s opens CoasterKart in Tennessee
  • Genting SkyWorlds nears opening
  • Herschend now the majority partner of Kentucky Kingdom
  • Fun Spot America serves up Mardi Gras
  • S&S supplies trio of 4D Free Spin coasters, drop towers
  • Austin’s completes major indoor expansion
  • Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair enjoys record-breaking days
  • Central Florida Fair sees ‘satisfactory’ turnout despite pandemic
  • South German resort town opening Therme Lindau Spa
  • California parks, attractions finally receive guidance for reopening
  • PAPA spring meeting is held virtually
  • Powers Midway gets first A.R.M. portable Sky Hawk ride
  • GKTW Village celebrates its 35th anniversary
  • Dollywood enhances roller coasters, creates space in off-season
  • International Ride Training hosts annual Ride Camp
  • AIMS Safety Award winner announced
Read the APRIL 2021 issue Digitally!
Download a FREE PDF of the issue!