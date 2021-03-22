ADG designs & builds Gaylord Palms’ latest waterpark expansion

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce that they have completed their third project with the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, (Kissimmee, FL) designing, engineering, and building Crystal River Rapids, an all-new action river water attraction at the resort’s Cypress Springs Water Park. Since 2012, ADG has partnered with the resort three times to build and expand their water park and pool area.

To expand Gaylord Palms’ already thrilling and expansive Cypress Springs Water Park and establish them as the one-stop destination for family-fun, ADG worked hand-in-hand with the resort to design and create a new ride with thrilling water play elements and a natural Florida feel. The ADG team worked diligently to bring the vision of the new action river to life, creating an incredible attraction that appeals to families looking for a vacation getaway, as well as business travelers who are looking to rest and relax after a meeting or convention.

In addition to the new Crystal River Rapids river, the design for the expansion also included a new food and beverage building, spa, private cabanas, day beds and premium pool seating.

In 2012, ADG designed and built the original aquatic resort area at Gaylord Palms called Cypress Springs Water Park, which included a multi-level tree house playground, zero-entry family swimming pool, relaxing South Beach Pool and pool-side restaurant called The SandBar. The second water park expansion was completed in 2016 and added The Wake Zone Double FlowRider surf simulator, two racing slides and a drop slide for guests who love adrenaline-filled activities.

In addition to their work at the Gaylord Palms, ADG has worked with each of the Gaylord Properties including designing and building the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX and completing their multi-level play structure expansion as well as designing and building the indoor and outdoor waterpark at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN.