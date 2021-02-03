Wink World: psychedelic art house meets carnival fun house

LAS VEGAS — A video trailer for “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite,” the new project by Blue Man Group co-founder Chris Wink at AREA15, is now available. It provides a glimpse of the groundbreaking, psychedelic walk-through show now open at AREA15, the immersive new art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

This horizon-expanding, first-of-its-kind immersive art experience represents Wink’s most ambitious art and entertainment project since departing Blue Man Group in 2017. Drawing upon his well-honed skills as an experience designer, a music composer and overall purveyor of high-impact visual entertainment, the 1,500-square-foot experience takes the entertaining fusion of whimsy, color, art, technology and music he pioneered with Blue Man Group to the next level.

Wink World comprises a series of six infinity-mirror rooms, each one showcasing a stunning production number drawing upon Wink’s love of black light and other dazzling stage effects designed to evoke “life force” and inspire wonder. Wink’s penchant for transforming everyday objects into art or entertainment provides his delightful brand of dynamism to the experience, as ceiling fans transform into kinetic art and children’s toys like Slinkies and Hoberman Spheres become elevated into a chorus line of dancers and entertainers.