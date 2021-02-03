Vekoma Rides Manufacturing announces Nicola Masin as new Global Sales and Business Development Manager

Netherlands based Vekoma Rides Manufacturing announces Nicola Masin joining Vekoma as new Global Sales and Business Development Manager effective February 1, 2021.

Having Nicola Masin on board, Vekoma Rides will be able to expand its services by providing professional sales support in offering innovative designs and high-quality rides and attractions to our existing and future amusement and theme park customers, Nicola will be responsible for part of EMEA and CIS Countries. With Vekoma Rides’ substantial customer base in these countries, having Nicola joining our team creates an advantage for both Vekoma and its customers, leveraging his many years in the industry as well as his theme park and attractions expertise.

Nicola Masin is a highly skilled professional with over 20 years’ international experience in a leading position in the field of theme and amusement parks. Nicola has been involved in design and product development as well as planning for parks and attractions and brings substantial know-how to the Vekoma Rides Group.

Nicola’s has a background in sales, marketing and management and his experience in the development and implementation of strategic business development and product development makes him a valuable addition to our team, according to Peter van Bilsen – Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing.

Nicola will work closely with our sales and product development teams at our corporate offices.