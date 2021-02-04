The Vox Agency announces new client: Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Vox Agency, the firm specializing in public relations, digital marketing and brand building for attractions, destination dining, retail, wellness, real estate, lifestyle and non-profit organizations, announces its newest client: Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas.

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas provides a distinctive entertainment destination inside AREA15, Las Vegas’ new art and entertainment district located minutes from the Strip. Emporium first launched in Chicago in 2012 and has become renowned as an unparalleled destination for all types of games, including classic arcade favorites, pool tables, pinball, foosball and many more. Its passionately curated bar purveys a superb local craft beer program, an innovative cocktail menu and expansive liquor list. In addition, Emporium Arcade Bar showcases an ongoing, robust calendar of live shows, DJs and game tournaments.

For more information go www.emporiumlv.com or visit its Facebook and Instagram pages.