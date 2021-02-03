The LINQ Promenade offers game day and Valentine’s Day specials

LAS VEGAS — This month, The LINQ Promenade invites guests to enjoy the Big Game and Valentine’s Day with its distinctive array of dining, entertainment and retail specials—all located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

For game day, The LINQ Promenade offers open-air, socially distanced and limited-capacity alternatives, including a roster of spacious restaurants boasting outdoor patios, where guests can cheer on their favorite team while enjoying mouthwatering food and drink packages.

Meanwhile, for Valentine’s Day celebrations, The LINQ Promenade offers ample restaurant and entertainment experiences to share with loved ones, friends or family. The Promenade’s signature attractions continue to offer discounted pricing for locals, including High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, and FLY LINQ, the Strip’s first and only zipline.

BIG GAME SPECIALS FOR FEB. 7:

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar: Featuring classic Mexican dishes and appetizing game day bites, Chayo’s Big Game package is available for $150 per person. The menu includes tasty appetizers such as tortilla chips with guacamole and salsa, chipotle wings, jalapeño poppers, cheese sticks with cilantro crema, as well as nacho beef fries with melted Mexican cheese sauce. Guests can also savor Chayo’s taco trio with carne asada, chicken tinga and al pastor with Anaheim green chile sauce on corn tortillas as well as the chili nachos made with beef and chorizo chili topped with cheddar and pickled jalapeños. For dessert, the package includes churros and a Mexican brownie. Mimosas or draft beers such as Stone Brewing Buenaveza, Silver Reef Brewing Agua Del Diablo and Bud Light are also available. Packages can be reserved by calling (702) 691-3773.



ICEBAR: Chill out and watch the Big Game at ICEBAR where fans can purchase a free-flowing beverage package featuring draft beer, select bottled beer and well liquor for $100 per person on the socially-distant outdoor patio, or $150 per person for socially-distant VIP seating, which includes unlimited access to ICEBAR during the game with complimentary parka and gloves. Guests can book this reservation by calling (702) 489-3545.



Off The Strip Bistro & Bar: This Big Game Party Package features an all-inclusive beverage package and a food platter for the table for $150 per person. Guests cheer on their favorite team on the projector screen and surrounding TVs. Four people max per reservation. To book this package, email Michelle@OffTheStripLINQ.com.



Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery: More than a pub and sports bar, Tilted Kilt offers a festive, modernized, Celtic-themed environment to watch football and hang out with friends. During the Big Game, guests can enjoy an all-inclusive food and drink package for $175 (tax and gratuity not included). Visitors can reserve seats now by calling (702) 826-2100.



Virgil’s Real Barbecue: Virgil’s invites guests to celebrate the Big Game with a Kickoff Package available for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. For $125, the package feeds two to four people and features trainwreck fries, Virgil’s famous barbecue chicken wings, as well as a rack of Memphis-style pork spareribs. Guests can also select two side dish options including mac and cheese, hickory pit baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. For dessert, the package includes banana pudding. To pre-order the Kickoff Package, guests can call (702) 802-6586 or email cateringlv@virgilsbbq.com. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The Kickoff Package is available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.



For those looking to dine-in, Virgil’s also offers a Big Game Feast for $125 per person. Visitors can add a beverage package for $50 per person. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To book, guests can call (702) 389-7400.



VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS:

“Love Is in the Air” Package: High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, offers couples a romantic option to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip. Available Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 and priced at $70, the “Love Is in the Air” package for two includes:

Two anytime tickets aboard High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel with unforgettable 360-degree views of the Strip and beyond

Two flutes of sparkling wine

Souvenir photo from Cashman Photo

Complimentary appetizer at Favorite Bistro, the romantic French eatery on The LINQ Promenade with both open-air and indoor seating (up to $19 value) (Reservations for dining can be made by calling 702-844-4700)

For more information, or to reserve this package, visit www.HighRollerLV.com.



FLY LINQ Zipline: Enjoy an exhilarating side-by-side zipline flight over The LINQ Promenade with FLY LINQ. Couples will travel 1,121 feet over The LINQ Promenade on FLY LINQ Zipline. The first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip also offers a $10 discount for locals with a valid Nevada ID. Beginning Feb. 4, FLY LINQ will be open Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar: Chayo will feature a special Valentine’s Day menu for those looking to celebrate in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Guests can savor mouthwatering appetizers such as crab cakes and a kale salad made with chipotle crema, avocado, cucumber, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, honey lime vinaigrette and crispy tortilla chips for $14.95. For the main course, Chayo offers a surf and turf special with a seared 14-ounce New York steak and baked Atlantic lobster with potato chorizo hash, asparagus and chimichurri butter for $39.95. For dessert, guests can enjoy a dulce de leche cheesecake and chocolate strawberry cops made with cajeta, fresh berries and crumbled granola for $9.



Honolulu Cookie Company: Whether near or far, Honolulu Cookie Company invites guests to share love and Aloha this Valentine’s Day with premium shortbread cookies made in Hawai’i. Visitors can discover treats for friends, family and loved ones with gifts that speak from the heart. Featuring four different flavors, the Valentine’s Heart Tin comes filled with seven premium shortbread cookies. Honolulu Cookie Company’s Valentine’s Box offers 16 premium shortbread cookies in six different flavors. Available exclusively at honolulucookiecompany.com, the Valentine’s Gift Set features the full Valentine’s collection with both an adorned tin and the festive Valentine’s box. These cookie collections are available through Valentine’s Day while supplies last. Honolulu Cookie Company is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



I LOVE SUGAR: The largest candy experience in the world features a superbly sweet couples’ activity with its I LOVE SUGAR Candy Martini Bar Experience, featuring candy-infused martinis. I LOVE SUGAR is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.



Off The Strip Bistro & Bar: This classic bistro featuring chophouse favorites will serve a special menu this Valentine’s Day, including a 16-ounce bone-in pork chop for $46, surf and turf for $58 and Chilean seabass for $42. The restaurant will also offer a variety of holiday cocktails to pair with dinner. Off The Strip is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Virgil’s Real Barbecue: Perfect for barbecue-loving couples, Virgil’s Real Barbecue will serve two, hearty to-go Valentine’s Day feasts: Virgil’s Love Them Package and Virgil’s Really Love Them Package. The first and smaller of the packages is priced at $75, including a quart each of mac and cheese and mashed potatoes, trash ribs, whole barbecue chicken, homemade cornbread and key lime pie slice. The larger package, priced at $150, comes complete with trainwreck fries; barbecue chicken wings; a “Pig Out” sampler with barbecue chicken, brisket, pulled pork and ribs; a quart of mac and cheese and pint of banana pudding. A half-liter of Rum Runner ($12) or bottle of prosecco ($25) may be added to either package. To order either Valentine’s Day to-go package, guests can call (702) 802-6586 or email cateringlv@virgilsbbq.com.



A dine-in special available on Valentine’s Day features an elegant surf-and-turf, comprising a 32-ounce porterhouse and two shrimp skewers, plus mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and homemade cornbread for $99. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To book, guests can call (702) 389-7400.