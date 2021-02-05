SeaWorld San antonio launches new Mardi Gras event with enhanced health & safety measures starting February 6

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — SeaWorld is putting its spin on the traditional Mardi Gras celebration by bringing the Big Easy to San Antonio! The NEW SeaWorld Mardi Gras event kicks off on Saturday, February 6 with limited capacity. The entire park will be jazzed up for a New Orleans style carnival, complete with live music, extravagant costumes, Mardi Gras-inspired culinary specials including seven new Cajun food items and three new alcoholic drink specials, in addition to thrilling rides, animal encounters, and coasters. Guests can don their beads every Saturday and Sunday from February 6-28 and celebrate Fat Tuesday safely with friends and family throughout the park’s spacious outdoor grounds. Mardi Gras fans won’t miss a beat, let the good times roll!

With the park now open year-round, SeaWorld’s attractions and events have been modified to limit capacity and create a safe experience. In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, daily capacity will be significantly limited giving guests plenty of room to roam the park’s 250 acres with friends and families while maintaining safe physical distancing. Reservations are required and limited and can be made at SeaWorldSanAntonio.com.

Enjoy the incredible sights, sounds, and tastes of Mardi Gras—every weekend this month at SeaWorld!

Guests can feast like kings and queens on traditional French Quarter cuisine! At Bayou Bites, spicy shrimp and pork jambalaya, crispy fried shrimp po-boys with remoulade sauce, shrimp and andouille skewers with dirty rice, and the ever-popular freshly made beignets will tempt the taste buds!

In addition to all the amazing Creole and Cajun cuisine, guests can visit the King’s Concoctions beverage stand to sip on a variety of Mardi Gras-themed specialty adult beverages including the famous Hurricane, a tasty frozen Daiquiri, and the signature Carnival Cocktail crafted from vodka, blue curacao, peach schnapps and melon liquor. All specialty drinks will be served in a souvenir cup!

Guests will feel the French Quarter vibe as the open areas come alive with physically distanced colorful characters, jugglers, and acrobats. And all are encouraged to laisse les bon temps rouler as zydeco music from the Platinum Players fills the air!

SeaWorld’s popular pin-trading pastime takes on a new twist with six NEW Mardi Gras-themed pins. Guests can find the new pins—plus masks, beads and other carnival-inspired souvenirs—at the Jester’s Closet.

All this PLUS the amazing and inspiring animal presentations and exhibits, and exhilarating coasters and attractions (with physical distancing measures) that guests have come to expect from SeaWorld!

Best Way to Enjoy

For a limited time, guests receive a FREE Aquatica Annual Pass when they purchase a SeaWorld Gold or Silver Annual Pass, a SeaWorld 2021 Season Pass, or a Fun Card! Enjoy thrilling rides, festive events, and amazing animal experiences at SeaWorld—and cool down at Aquatica, San Antonio’s best waterpark.SeaWorld’s Silver, Gold, and Platinum Annual Passes are packed with benefits (the best in SeaWorld’s history) designed to make the park even more enjoyable all year, including up to six (6) FREE bring-a-friend tickets, VIP parking, up to 50 percent off in-park discounts, FREE access to animal interactions, and much more. The new 2021 Season Pass includes FREE parking, pass member exclusive discounts on merchandise and photos, and all special events.