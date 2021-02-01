Sally Dark Rides expands sales team, promotes company leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sally Dark Rides, leading creator of family-friendly ride experiences around the globe, expands its sales department and leadership team as part of the company’s vision for future growth.

Karen Staley joins the team as vice president of global sales, while Hudson Wood was added as a new sales associate. Lauren Wood Weaver was promoted from director to vice president of marketing and business development. Victoria Lane, former corporate controller, stepped into the role of vice president of finance.

“With these additions and our strengthened leadership team, we are laying the foundation to expand our client roster around the world,” said John Wood, CEO of Sally Dark Rides. “The last year has been an unprecedented challenge for our industry, but we see a bright future ahead. We have put in place the most talented team, and we are ready to deliver world-class entertainment to our partners.”

Karen Staley, VP of Global Sales

Staley previously served as SVP of IAAPA EMA and IAAPA North America and brings more than 23 years of global attractions experience. In her new role, Staley will lead the sales team and manage global sales activities, building upon Sally’s exceptional quality and brand with new and long-term partners worldwide.

“Karen’s strong relationships and key partnerships with industry leaders worldwide will be a tremendous asset to our sales team here at Sally,” said Wood. “Karen’s passion, creativity, and dedication will help take us to the next level with our business.”

Hudson Wood, Sales Associate

Wood has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing from the University of Central Florida. Wood previously worked with Herschend Entertainment in the group sales department at Wild Adventures theme park. With his experience working in-park sales and operations, he will focus on new business development while maintaining current client relationships.

“We look forward to Hudson’s fresh perspective on the industry. His positive attitude will be a great addition as we work to create new client relationships,” said Wood.

Lauren Wood Weaver, VP of Marketing and Business Development

Weaver has over 15 years of experience in the global amusement and entertainment industry. A key member of Sally’s business development team, she will coordinate all marketing efforts including, but not limited to trade shows, strategic partnerships, social media management, IP relationship management, and product development.

“From spearheading our new company brand, leading our global PR and marketing efforts, and serving on our business development team, Lauren is taking Sally to a new level,” said Wood.

Victoria Lane, VP of Finance

In her role as controller, Lane enhanced Sally’s reporting to include future forecasting, budget forecasts, and other pertinent information. Her diligent work monitoring accounts, keeping payroll current, paying bills, and collecting invoices led to her promotion to vice president and treasurer.

“Vicki has upgraded our antiquated accounting system into a modern and supportable system designed for the future,” said Wood. “This was a major undertaking and we have enjoyed its successful implementation ever since.”