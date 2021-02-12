Quassy Amusement Park slated to open April 24 with community service initiatives

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Cares Neighbors In Need Weekends will usher in the 113th season at Quassy Amusement Park here, park officials announced today.

The lakeside property will support a number of community service initiatives while offering guests discounted all-day ride passes when they donate items for charitable organizations. The Quassy Cares weekends are April 24 and 25, and May 1 and 2.

When making donations of nonperishable food items, personal care and toiletries, or dog food and dog toys, patrons may purchase an all-day ride wristband for only $10. The wristband price will be $23 without a donation. One donated item per guest will be required to receive the discount.

“With so many families struggling during the COVID crisis, the park decided to dedicate its first two weekends to causes that will assist in a number of ways,” said Quassy President Eric Anderson.

Food items will be given to local food pantries with personal care items targeted to Acts 4 Ministry of Waterbury, Conn. Dog food and dog toys will go to Brass City Rescue, also of Waterbury.

Quassy also has a long-standing relationship with the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund, which helps send underprivileged children to summer camp.

“The park will continue to support campership,” Anderson noted. “We have always given a portion of opening weekend proceeds to them, though that didn’t happen last year due to our late opening (June 20) because of the pandemic. However, we did make a contribution late in the season.”

Playing, But Safe

As in 2020, Quassy will operate under guidelines from the state and local health department related to COVID, including social distancing and the wearing of facemasks.

“Once we got open last June, our guests caught on to the protocols pretty quickly,” the park official added. “With inoculation ramping up, we could very well see some restrictions rolled back, but need our customers stay informed.”

Quassy will operate 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two opening weekends. Parking is $10 and guests may purchase wristbands or individual ride tickets at the lakefront property. The discounted all-day ride passes will be available only at the park with the item donation and will not be sold online. There is no general admission fee to walk through the amusement park.

Plenty To Do

With more than 20 rides, redemption arcade and food and beverages, families will find plenty to do during the Quassy Cares weekends. The park is also planning to have a number of service organizations on hand to share information.

Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Tidal Wave swinging ship, Frantic inversion, Quassy Express train and Grand Carousel. The park announced it will open Sweet Sensations ice cream and novelty food stand in the heart of the property this spring.

Quassy Beach and Splash Away Bay waterpark will not operate for opening weekends. The waterfront season starts Saturday, May 29.

About The Beneficiaries

Brass City Rescue Alliance: Our goal is to help the animals and citizens that need us. Our reach is far, wide and we do our best to never refuse aid. Through education, support and lifesaving, we hope to make a difference in Connecticut.

We aim to get as many dogs adopted as possible via our rescue. We have our own dog shelter and hold weekend adoption events to find forever homes for our pups. We provide veterinary care, behavioral assessments and training to make each animal successful in its new forever home. Though we no longer adopt cats out, we do assist other local rescues in the networking of homeless cats, including trapping and trap-neuter-release.

Acts 4 Ministry: A non-denominational, tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the needs of families and individuals in financial distress through the collection and distribution of reusable furniture, clothing, and housewares.

A Waterbury-founded and established organization, Acts 4 serves Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills communities. Since incorporation in 2005, the organization has cumulatively provided more than 200,000 articles of clothing, furnished over 1,100 residencies, and stocked cabinets with more than 30,000 houseware items. All items were provided free of charge through the mission of providing a gift of love to someone in need. The organization recognizes that not every person shares the comforts of home.

Through a team of dedicated volunteers and staff, the organization strives to create a sense of normalcy for the client and to provide quality products through caring for each donation as if we owned it ourselves.

Great Waterbury Campership Fund: Donations to the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund send eligible children to summer camp. Children may apply provided they meet the following qualifications: