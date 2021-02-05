ProSlide Launches new website showcasing industry innovations

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology and manufacturing, is inviting visitors to explore its new website www.proslide.com. The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing customers to see the full product portfolio ProSlide can offer. Showcasing 35 years of innovation, advanced technologies, best-in-class international projects, and high-performance water rides, the new website will be the go-to destination to see the latest, industry-leading water ride advancements.

“We can’t wait to reconnect with our valued clients and partners in 2021,” says Ray Smegal, COO ProSlide. “The new ProSlide website is a showcase of our newest water ride technology and the global projects that are transforming water parks. It’s a celebration of our industry and a roadmap to expanding and developing the next, great water parks around the world.”

Created with the user experience in mind, the new ProSlide website is the #1 resource for existing water parks looking to expand and get support, as well as for owners and developers looking to build their new water park. Selecting the right water rides is always important, which is why ProSlide developed their new website around their water ride technology. The new ProSlide website includes many new features to help users to navigate the site and find the water ride, resources, or video they need. New features include:

Look-Ahead Navigation to reduce the number of users clicks to navigate the site

to reduce the number of users clicks to navigate the site Product Filters which allow users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting key performance attributes the desired product needs to have

which allow users to easily narrow down the product portfolio by selecting key performance attributes the desired product needs to have Rapid-Response Functionality allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices

allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices Quicker Response Time enabling faster upload of images and videos, showcasing projects and workmanship that demonstrate the highest quality in the best-in-class water parks.

“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices,” says ProSlide’s Director of Global Marketing Chantal Theoret. “Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our visitors to learn and locate valuable information about our innovations, water rides, and services not only at their desk but on mobile devices as well.”

In the coming months, ProSlide is planning a complete global rollout of the new proslide.com for all their key regions and in their native languages. Stay tuned for that this spring.