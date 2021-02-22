ProSlide bringing global water ride innovations to Saudi Arabia with Cyan Water Park

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design, technology, and manufacturing, is pleased to announce the arrival of the company’s most advanced water ride technology to Saudi Arabia’s newest water park, CYAN water park. With water rides supplied exclusively by ProSlide, Rawae Co. is set to open this world-class water park near the cosmopolitan city of Jeddah. This will be the second new, world-class ProSlide water park opening in Saudi Arabia in under a year.

“We’re proud to bring the best water rides in the world to Saudi Arabia.” says Philip Baker, Vice President Business Development MEA, ProSlide. “When CYAN water park opens this year, it will be in the same category as other internationally famous water parks like Disney, Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and Siam Park.”

The water ride technology featured at CYAN water park is the most innovative and awarded in the water park industry. This includes ProSlide’s TornadoWAVE® 60, FlyingSAUCER®, RallyRACER®, and Dueling RocketBLAST® water rides that have garnered awards spanning the IAAPA Impact Award, multiple Brass Ring Awards and WWA Leading Edge Awards. These distinctions – along with the heritage of best-in-class water parks that also have these rides – elevate the leisure offering at CYAN water park, and in Saudi Arabia, to the upper echelon of water parks.

ProSlide Chief Commercial Officer Ray Smegal agrees that the Saudi market has developed into one of the world’s hotspots for leisure and entertainment. “We’re inspired by the Saudi vision to develop world-class leisure and entertainment. Like all other global markets, ProSlide is committed to supporting water parks that strive to be their best. We’re excited to bring our state-of-the-art water ride innovation to Saudi Arabia with great partners like Rawae Co. (CYAN water park), Jenan Group (Dana Bay – Loopagoon Water Park) and others (to be announced).”