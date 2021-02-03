Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show is ready for third swashbuckling season in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Final preparations are underway at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show for a third swashbuckling season, where the adventure and fun of a daring and fearless crew of characters begins February 12, 2021, in Pigeon Forge.

The uniquely-exciting adventure that is Pirates Voyage combines the thrill of sword fights, cannons and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water before diving and disappearing back into Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through clever antics and pirate wit. An adventurous crew of characters then combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.

“This show is a fantastic journey where families can create lasting memories together. We are living in a time when it’s never been more important to be together and create experiences not to be forgotten,” said Leah Hicks, Corporate Director of Marketing for Pirates Voyage. “Families love experiencing all of the unique elements of our show- with ship to ship battles, cannons blazing, acrobatics and a delicious feast.”

As visitors enter the hideaway lagoon for this swashbuckling spectacular, guests are served a fabulous four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley. The meal begins with Pirates’ very own voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate – or mermaid – continues with cracklin’ pan-fried chicken, swashbucklin’ sugar-cured ham, buttery corn on the cob, and an herb-basted potato. Walk the plank specialty dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola products, tea or coffee complete the meal. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available by request.

Pirates Voyage will continue to adhere to enhanced sanitation procedures and follow all other guidelines as provided by the CDC and state of Tennessee.