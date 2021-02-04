PAPA 2021 Spring Meeting

Out of an abundance of caution for our PAPA members, the PAPA Board has decided to cancel the 2021 Spring Meeting at The Hershey Lodge this February. Considering Pennsylvania and the surrounding states conditions, we felt this was the best decision for everyone’s safety.

The Board will be conducting a virtual meeting like we did in July 2020 and will disseminate the minutes to the membership following the meeting via the PAPA Website and PAPA Newsletter. Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing everyone in the future.