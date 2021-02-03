New park president named for Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that Richard Pretlow has been named park president of the company’s Maryland- based Six Flags America theme park and Hurricane Harbor waterpark. Pretlow succeeds Rick Howarth who was promoted to a new role of vice president of procurement after more than 10 years at the helm of Six Flags America. Pretlow most recently served as director of in-park services at Six Flags Great Escape Resort, located in Lake George, N.Y.

“We are thrilled to have Richard guiding the Six Flags America team into the next decade of growth for this dynamic property. He brings a fresh perspective, proven track record of success, an understanding of the market, and a collaborative leadership style that will serve him well as park president,” said Six Flags Regional Vice President of Park Operations Chris Thorpe. “I am confident he will make an immediate, positive impact as we continue our work to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever.”

Pretlow began his theme park career in 2009, at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in culinary operations, where he found his passion for the theme park industry. After graduating from Hampton University in 2010, he relocated to Langhorne, Pa. as culinary operations manager at Busch Gardens’ sister park, Sesame Place, before departing to become the revenue manager for the Crayola Experience, based in Easton, Pa. He joined the Six Flags team in 2018 as director of in-park services at Six Flags Great Escape Resort, prior to being promoted to this latest role. Pretlow also holds an MBA from Norwich University.

“It is an honor to join the vibrant and innovative Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor team,” said Richard Pretlow. “We have made major investments in this park in recent years and we are well-positioned for long-term growth. I look forward to working with the team to continually enhance the guest experience and solidify our status as the preferred entertainment provider in the DMV.”

Six Flags America will open for its 22nd season on March 6, 2021—the earliest opening in park history. The 2021 Season will offer more opportunities than ever for families to spend time together in a safe, outdoor environment.