New Interactive Bowling! Imply Group presents the incredible Evolution Bowling Show

The future of Bowling has arrived! Imply Group presents the new EBS – Evolution Bowling Show. EBS is the innovative Interactive Bowling system with the latest technologies for entertainment. Thus providing total interactivity. EBS brings to the bowling alleys, amazing mapped dynamic projections, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, and much more!

In this incredible Interactive Bowling, technology identifies and maps the ball and the lane in real time. In this sense, using artificial intelligence and augmented reality, it projects several responsive animations with interactive 3D effects as the ball passes. That’s when the fun begins! Mapping responsive animations on lanes and balls create experiences that players will never forget!

Among some of the effects available in this Interactive Bowling: the ball becomes a comet with fire effects, the lane emits lasers, the ball allows you to hit and destroy cartoon viruses that appear in the game, and more! As such, EBS’ extraordinary interactive 3D projections engage players. In this way, they provide unique and exciting experiences for all ages.

According to the President of Imply Group, Tironi Paz Ortiz: “The Evolution Bowling Show, presented by Imply, will be a new milestone in the bowling industry. Just as Glow in the dark was launched a few years ago, now, EBS will bring an unprecedented impact. The Evolution Bowling Show was developed with interactive effects that offer unforgettable experiences and guarantee an upgrade to the Bowling Alleys. In addition to increasing the interaction, the fun and the players’ engagement with Bowling, they also increase the Bowling Center’s length of stay, satisfaction and recurrence. In this way, EBS can significantly increase the monthly income of the lanes.”

The Director of technological innovation of Imply Group, Fabiano Horn, says that: “It is the first interactive bowling system in the world that has new features with artificial intelligence. As an example, integration with the scoring system, projection of the player’s name, score and speed of the ball in each frame. The system also offers gamification features. Thus, the player earns rewards and accesses new effects as plays.”