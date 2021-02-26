New General Manager takes over at Noah’s Ark Waterpark

WISCONSIN Dells, Wis. —A new general manager takes the wheel to steer Noah’s Ark Waterpark to a successful 2021 season!

Roland Reyes joined Noah’s Ark as the new GM on January 4, 2021, bringing with him an impressive background within the amusement and attractions industry. Roland traces his water park roots back to Knott’s Berry Farm in California, where he got his start as a seasonal employee more than 30 years ago, climbing through the ranks to become Park Manager at Knott’s Soak City. While serving in that role for 10 years, Soak City’s lifeguard program annually achieved Platinum service status from Ellis & Associates, the industry-leading lifeguard certification program.

In 2019, Roland joined the team at Raging Waters Los Angeles team, a sister park to Noah’s Ark, where he served as Assistant General Manager. He was named General Manager of Raging Waters San Jose prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With California water parks closed in 2020, Roland temporarily joined the Noah’s Ark team to support operational changes during a challenging season. He looks forward to a fresh start in 2021.

“Everything we learned last year positions us to make this summer better for our guests and the Noah’s Ark Team,” Roland says. “I’m so excited for the opportunity to lead Noah’s Ark Waterpark and provide the Dells community with a clean, safe and fun experience.”

Roland emphasizes that his top priorities for his first days on the job are learning the park’s unique ins and outs, continuing with health and safety measures, and implementing various aesthetic and structural improvements to Noah’s Ark in time for Memorial Day weekend, when America’s Largest Waterpark will reopen. The 2021 Season begins on Saturday, May 29, and Noah’s Ark is currently looking for hundreds of new recruits to join the new GM in action!

More than 600 seasonal positions are available in all departments, including lifeguards, food & beverage, guest services and housekeeping. Apply online or learn more at https://www.noahsarkwaterpark.com/employment. The Noah’s Ark Waterpark team happily welcomes Roland aboard as we look forward to a great 2021 season.