Loveland Laser Tag, Colorado implements ‘Klaimprize’ – Semnox’s Self-Service Redemption Kiosk

Loveland Laser Tag, a 5,700 square foot Family Entertainment Centre with laser tag arena, escape rooms, indoor ropes course, bumper cars, 4D motion theatre, laser maze, climbing wall and arcade, is an action-packed adventure arena in Colorado. The venue recently implemented Semnox’s self-service redemption kiosk – Klaimprize, a kiosk that offers a fast and hassle-free gift redemption process for both the customers and the venue.

With the unprecedented market conditions following the COVID-19 pandemic where a lot of venues in the entertainment and leisure industry have been staying low, Loveland Laser Tag has taken this as an opportunity to modernise their facility and reduce operation overheads, while finding ways to encourage social distancing, and keep the business going.

“The old method of our redemption counter was as we see probably at most FECs, where we have a couple of redemption stations, and kids will crowd around picking up prices etc. In our facility we do not have the space to do a retail-style layout for a redemption counter. So, we wanted to find a way to improve the redemption experience. We added two of Semnox’s Klaimprize kiosks and now customers can go up and choose their own redemption prices. This has cut down on our staffing cost because on slow days we don’t actually have to staff the redemption counter”, says Jeff Willy, Owner, Loveland Laser Tag.

The process of redemption in the kiosk is simple, where the customer taps his card when prompted, and based on the available tickets he is displayed products which fall within the price of the tickets available for redemption. The customer needs to select the products he wishes and confirm the order. A receipt is then generated with a copy of the receipt sent to the redemption counter. The customer just needs to walk to the counter and collect his redeemed gifts. There is no waiting time at the counters anymore, and the operations are so much more simplified!

“Our innovative redemption kiosks have significantly reduced queues at the redemption counters. This helps reduce the overhead costs while boosting customer satisfaction”, says Kiran Karanki, CEO, Semnox.