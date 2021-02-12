Kuwait’s largest water Park set to open with all Arihant attractions!

Kuwait’s one of the most successful leisure and entertainment groups have joined hands with Arihant Waterpark Equipment for their expansion project to build the largest aqua park in Kuwait. The Entertainment conglomerate owns and operates premium leisure assets including Aqua Park, Dino Adventures, Cartoon Network World, Casper Scare School, Discovery and Happy Land in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has well over 2 million visitors annually spread across 16 locations in the State of Kuwait & beyond.

Interestingly, Arihant and the investor had associated 12 years ago for their existing aqua park. The alliance has stayed strong all these years given the trust that the investor lays on Arihant’s product performance, quality , technical expertise and after sales service.

The new park is spread across 16 acres with a capacity of handling upto 6000 guests per day. With careful master planning and optimization of passive and active attractions, this upcoming park is one to watch out for. The park will host the first Blizzard slide in the Middle East region. Blizzard waterslide is Arihant’s proprietary attraction that takes its inspiration from the patterns and forces of Yin and Yang to give riders a never-experienced before ride path.

Apart from Blizzard, the park will also host a humongous themed play structure with 8 slides & interactive water features that are designed specifically for kids & families. Other key attractions planned for the park include a thrilling 6 lane Spider Slide for the adventure lovers, 4-seater signature thrill rides from a whopping 6 stories high, and country’s first Bowl N Bowl raft slide.